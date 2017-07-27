Things just got a lot worse for the Texas teen who lied about being raped by three men

A teenage Texas woman has been hit with felony charges after falsely claiming she was kidnapped and raped by three African-American men back in March.

Breana Harmon, 19, ran into a church wearing only a shirt, bra and underwear and told witnesses she had been abducted, taken to the woods behind the church and raped by two of the men as the third held her down.

An investigation into the matter found that the cuts on her jeans did not match the cuts on her legs. A nurse additionally found no evidence of sexual assault after examining Harmon. Later in March, she admitted to police that she had made up the entire ordeal.





According to what Harmon told authorities, “Things from her past started going through her head” and she “began cutting herself and her jeans.” She then confessed that she had lied about the incident because she didn’t want her mother to know she was cutting herself.

After initially being arrested and charged with a misdemeanor, Harmon was then indicted on felony charges for tampering with physical evidence and tampering with a government record. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

“The more we have looked at what happened in this case, and considered the harm it caused, and certainly could have caused, we believe what she did fits these higher charges,” Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown said in a statement. “What she did was very serious, and we believe it was felony conduct.”

