This Airbnb rental comes complete with hidden cameras, much to one couple’s surprise and dismay

An Indiana couple got a vacation surprise when they discovered a hidden camera in their Florida Airbnb.

Wayne Natt, 56, was arrested and charged with one count of video voyeurism after Derek Starnes and his wife discovered a hidden camera recording them. The Starnes used Airbnb to rent Natt’s condo on Longboat Key. The husband revealed that he worked in tech and noticed an odd black hole in a smoke detector that was actually a camera.

“Who knows what it’s being used for, so it’s very concerning,” said Longboat Key Police Lt. Robert Bourque. An SD card was analyzed in the investigation, he said, leading to the discovery of other victims.





Natt argued he recorded his guests with their consent, Borque told reporters. When asked why he kept the cameras hidden, he said that it was to get “a better angle,” according to police.

Airbnb is cooperating with the investigation and company spokesman Benjamin Breit released a statement a local television station: