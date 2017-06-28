This teacher-turned-creeper wept as the judge told him where he’ll be for the next few decades

29-year-old Brian Kressbach had a long career of teaching ahead of him, but that bright future will be overshadowed by a 22-year-long jail sentence that was handed down to him on Tuesday. Kressbach was convicted of sexually assaulting three students, between the ages of 13 and 15, during a period stretching from April 2016 to January 2017. When delivering the sentence, Judge John Collier cited the “deep psychological damage” that Kressbach had caused, the Toledo Blade reports.

RELATED: A Catholic school teacher is off to the slammers after showering a boy with sex, nude photos and gifts





Kressbach, who taught at St. Paul Lutheran School in northwest Ohio, was initially indicted on 13 sex-related charges and plead guilty to nine of them in early May. He was facing 27 years in prison for the crimes. Collier declared, “there’s probably not a greater position of trust in the community than a teacher.”

The proceedings were set off by impassioned testimonies from the mothers of the victims. One mother said that Kressbach “had a taste” for young girls while another stated, “he loves hanging out with young kids and they seem to click with him because of his easy-going, laid-back, young personality.” She added, “this person deliberately chose his profession knowing he would have unfettered access to young girls…he was involved with everything at the school.”

RELATED: A substitute teacher faces multiple charges for allegedly having intercourse with a student in one county and oral sex in another

As the sentence was handed down, Kressbach broke into tears, burying his face in his hands. When he stood to receive his sentence, Kressbach said, “it’s a situation that I never expected to be in…I wish daily that I could go back and change the things that I did, the decisions I made.”