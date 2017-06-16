This woman and her father have been charged with raping her 6-year-old daughter “five or six times”

BRADENTON, Fla. – A Bradenton, Florida, woman faces charges of sexual battery on a 6-year-old that police say she participated in with her father, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Miami Herald, Melissa Deloach, 28, allegedly admitted to joining in and watching the rape of the child with her father Euel Deloach Jr., 56.

Police said Deloach’s arrest came after a similar investigation was conducted on her father’s activity with the same victim.





When interviewed by investigators, Deloach said she was in the room while the 6-year-old was raped, which “happened five or six times,” the Herald reported.

Deloach’s father was arrested in February on accusations that he sexually abused the 6-year-old and another victim. He faces six counts of sexual battery on a child and investigators said he knew both the victims, according to the Herald.

She is being held at Manatee County Jail on no bond.