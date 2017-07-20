This woman will be wearing orange for a long time, and she has only herself and a pesky parrot to blame

We’re used to seeing parrots on the shoulders of pirates and pasted across cereal boxes, but you probably never expected to see one in a court room. And 49-year-old Glenna Duram certainly never hoped to see one in a court room. But on Wednesday, Duram was convicted of killing her husband Martin in May of 2015 — the lone witness was Martin’s parrot.

The Associated Press reported that after the death, the parrot — named Bud — began screeching, “Don’t [expletive] shoot,” and though Bud never appeared in the court room, his story found traction and was in the news all over the world. Martin Duram’s ex-wife, Christina Keller, took the parrot when her former husband died. After Glenna shot her husband, she attempted to commit suicide but survived.





The jury deliberated for eight hours before coming back with the verdict, finding Duram guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge. She will be sentenced on Aug. 28.