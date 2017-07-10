Two are dead, including a New York State Trooper, after an infantryman opened fire, according to police

Justin Walters, an active duty infantryman, has been charged with first- and second- degree murder in the killings of wife Nichole Walters, 27, and New York State Trooper Joel Davis, 36, in the village of Theresa, N.Y.

USA Today reports that Davis responded to a domestic call at the double-wide trailer shared by the couple. Police say Walters shot and killed Davis, having just killed his wife.

The New York Daily News reports that Davis was killed as he closed in on the property. After the trooper heard gunshots, he parked down the road from the crime scene and moved toward the trailer along a hedge line; Walters saw him and fired.





A woman lived in a shed on the property; she was injured and hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. Two young children were also at the scene but were unharmed.

Walters was stationed at Fort Drum in the 10th Mountain Division, according to the Daily News. Fort Drum is near Theresa; both areas are in deep upstate New York, close to the Canadian border and north of Syracuse.

Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted his condolences.

The entire New York family grieves for @nyspoliceTrooper Joel Davis, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Sunday night in Theresa. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 10, 2017

Davis had been a New York State Trooper for four years and is survived by a wife and three children. Before joining the New York State Troopers, he worked as a sheriff’s deputy in Jefferson County, N.Y.