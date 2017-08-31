Two men reportedly held up a bar — but it was full of cops

Two men who allegedly tried to rob a bar full of police officers are behind bars after the heist was foiled by the off-duty lawmen.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers made their way to Monaghan’s Pub in Baltimore to celebrate the retirement of a long-time sergeant, who had been with the force since 1988. Around 5:30, two armed men approached the counter and demanded money. Police attending the party say some of their officers jumped into action and chased the pair of gunmen. They arrested Tyree McCoy, 22, and Joseph McInnis III, 21, the Baltimore Sun reports.





Pub owner Jack Milani was surprised that anyone would try to rob Monaghan’s, which is just across the street from a police precinct. Milani told the Sun, “It’s kind of odd you would even attempt it. [Officers] are always here.” Of the retiring officer, David Neral, Milani said, “He’s worked in this community as long as I can remember.”

In their mugshots, the suspects sport bruises and cuts on their faces — possibly sustained when police apprehended them.

