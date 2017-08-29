Two robbers dressed as nuns preyed on a bank, now police are searching for the sisters in crime

Police are searching two women who stormed into a Pennsylvania bank dressed as nuns and demanded money from the teller. The Pocono Township Police Department has teamed up with the FBI, and describes the women as “armed and dangerous.”

"Nuns" on the Run: Surveillance pictures from today's attempted armed bank robbery in Tannersville. @FBIPhiladelphia looking for two women pic.twitter.com/Q2WgXeBQgZ — Eric Deabill (@ericdeabill) August 28, 2017

The incident occurred just after noon on Monday at a Citizen’s Bank in Tannersville, Pennsylvania. One woman walked to the counter and flashed a handgun while the other stayed at the door as a look-out, Fox reports.

The suspects are described as Hispanic females between 5’0″ and 5’2″ tall. Both of them wore black nun’s habits with white wimples covering their faces. One of the women was also wearing sunglasses.





Bank robbers disguising themselves as nuns was popularized by the crime film “The Town.” And in 2012, two Chicago men were arrested for dressing as nuns in their bank robbery.

