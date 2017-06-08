Two weeks before her 80th birthday, police say this woman took a gun to her younger boyfriend

A woman in Huntington, W.V., is accused of shooting her boyfriend in the chest, only two weeks from her 80th birthday. Betty Jean Pardue is charged with felony malicious wounding and could face years in prison if convicted.

According to WSAZ, Pardue’s boyfriend, 69-year-old Thomas Epperly, managed to call police after being shot. This occurred some time around 4:40 p.m. and when the authorities arrived, they met Epperly in the driveway. The elderly man was holding a towel to the wound in his chest and was moved to the hospital and treated.





Huntington Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli stated that he suspects alcohol was involved. Police recovered a handgun from the house.

Neighbors gathered outside the scene as Pardue was being led away in handcuffs. One neighbor told WSAZ that the incident was astonishing, saying, “Every morning they’d wave at me, very nice people. It just seems weird for either one of them. I’m very stunned. I would have never thought of it at all, not with her.”

According to the West Virginia legislature’s website, a felony conviction carries a sentence of “not less than two nor more than ten years.” Police have not said whether they believe that Pardue acted in self-defense.