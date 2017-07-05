We’ve learned the identity of the man believed to have assassinated an NYPD cop

New York city was shaken just after midnight on Wednesday morning when Officer Miosotis Familia was shot in the head while sitting in her squad car. The 12-year-veteran of the force was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died during surgery. A police source characterized the murder as a “cop assassination.”

The suspect ran from the scene, but officers followed him on foot, and when he drew his gun, officers fatally shot him. The New York Post has reported that the now-deceased assassin was 34-year-old Alexander Bonds — a vagrant with a long history of run-ins with the law.





Bonds was arrested in 2001 after he beat a cop in Queens with brass knuckles, though the outcome of that case has not been reported. There were also a number of drug charges on his record. On Wednesday, when he shot Officer Familia, he was still on parole for a 2014 robbery in Syracuse. Sources told the New York Post that Bonds had addresses across the New York Burroughs and at several homeless shelters.

During the officer’s confrontation with Bonds, a bystander was hit in the stomach with a rogue bullet, but the Associated Press reported that he is in stable condition. The AP also noted that Bonds posted a Facebook video in September in which he ranted against the behavior of police. The assassin reportedly stated, “Don’t think every brother, cousin, uncle you got that get killed in jail is because of a Blood or Crip or Latin King killing them. Nah, police be killing them and saying that an inmate killed them.”