Detectives believe a man who they say groped and lured children at a Renton Walmart was caught on camera possibly beckoning to a little girl.





Police say the man groped a 10-year-old girl at a Renton Walmart and tried to lure at least two others, the youngest victim being only 5 years old.

Investigators say the crimes took place on Sunday at the Walmart store in Renton, Washington.

Two 10-year-old cousins were walking around looking at toys together when police say the man talked to them. He offered to buy them a board game or give them money for a board game, according to police. At one point, he grabbed one of the girls below the belt, according to police.

The girls ran and told an adult.

Later that same night, police responded when a man fitting the same description offered a 5-year-old girl a cookie to try to get her to come with him. The girl ran and told her parents.

When investigators reviewed surveillance video, they found a third incident that has them very concerned. The man was seen talking to a girl in a green sweatshirt Sunday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

The video appears to show the two standing together and, at one point, the girl jumps back. The man appears to say something, and she steps closer; then, she walks down the aisle with the suspect following her.

After that, they disappear from the view of the surveillance camera. Detectives don’t know what happened to the girl, as the incident was not reported, and now they are trying to identify her. They believe she could be between 6 to 8 years old.

An incident also allegedly happened inside of a Walmart store in Federal Way on 314th on Sunday.

The man was caught on camera in Federal Way attempting to lure a little girl by handing something to her. He then looked back at her, as if beckoning her, police say.

Renton police say the description of the man in Federal Way matches that of the one in their Walmart incident. The suspect is described as an African-American man in his 30s, about 6 feet tall, with a slim build.

Federal Way authorities say a video allegedly shows the suspects’ car as a gray 2002-2006 Ford Windstar or Ford Freestar.