When a fight turned violent, one woman was allegedly attacked with a comb and boiling water

A Memphis, Tenn., woman is facing an aggravated assault charge after police say she attacked another woman by stabbing her in the head with a comb and throwing boiling water on her.
Vanesha Partee is accused of attacking the victim on Monday.
The victim told officers she and Partee were involved in a verbal fight that turned physical.
She said Partee threw boiling water on her chest and shoulder and then stabbed her in the top of the head with a comb.
The victim was treated for second-degree burns and a gash in her head at Methodist South.
Partee also filed a police report but was detained after admitting she threw the boiling water.