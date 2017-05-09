When a sheriff’s sergeant’s relationship with a 15-year-old boy came to light, justice was served, but lightly

A former sheriff’s sergeant in Oregon won’t face any hard time after it was discovered that he had sex with a 15-year-old boy that he met on a dating app. The Oregonian reported that 46-year-old Michael Alexander pleaded guilty in March to “lewd conduct with a child under 16.” As part of the plea agreement, an additional charge of enticing a child was dropped. While the lewd conduct charge carried a maximum sentence of life in prison, Alexander received only five years of probation.

According to his attorney, he could be sentenced to two years in prison if he violates his probation. Prosecutors said that Alexander met the teen on the dating app Grindr, which is popular in the LGBT community. He reportedly traveled to Idaho on a number of occasions to meet the teen, and an investigation was launched when the boy’s mother discovered incriminating text messages, including pictures of Alexander in his uniform. Court records show that the boy claimed he was 18 years old.

The officer was placed on administrative leave in February and resigned in March after 19 years with the sheriff’s office. The Oregonian noted that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has been riddled with incidents of sexual misconduct.