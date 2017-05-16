When cops found cocaine in this guy’s car, he offered them a tasty “hook-up”

A Washington State driver made a big mistake when he allegedly tried to bribe a police officer with fast food when the officer noticed drugs in his car.

Officer Joshua Glass pulled a vehicle over on Thursday for a minor equipment violation, the Pasco Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

Glass noticed baggies containing white powder in the center console, which the driver tried to conceal with a cellphone, authorities said.





Eric Xavier Vela Arriaga, 27, allegedly asked Glass to disregard the cocaine and in exchange offered him a “hook-up” at Taco Bell, police said.

Officer Glass thanked Arriaga for the offer, since he likes Taco Bell, but declined, police said.

Arriaga was charged with cocaine possession.