When his Craigslist teen didn’t show up for sex, this guy made an even bigger mistake

A Utah man has landed in jail after he called the FBI himself when the teenager he allegedly solicited on Craigslist didn’t show up.

Nicholas Deelstra, 54, has been charged with soliciting a minor and trafficking a minor, among other charges for the August phone call. Deelstra, who works for the state, reportedly called the bureau and told agents that the 16-year-old boy he’d agreed to meet at his apartment never came over, The Salt Lake Tribune.

RELATED: Months after he was cleared of similar charges, a California teacher is back in jail for alleged sex crimes





The suspect also told the bureau that the boy’s father called him and demanded money for car repairs, claiming that the teen crashed the family car on his way to the hotel where Deelstra asked him to meet. The FBI sent the case to the Logan City police, who interviewed the suspect and arrested him on sex charges. Upon searching his phone, police reportedly found sexually explicit messages between Deelstra and the young teen. On Monday, he was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of Class A misdemeanor soliciting a minor.