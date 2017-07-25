With all the drugs that this guy was on, he probably didn’t notice his car had no doors, no windshield and an ax in the roof

21-year-old Jared Price was arrested on Monday after reports came in of him riding in a “suspicious vehicle.” However, the term “suspicious” doesn’t even begin to describe the car that Price was operating. When police in New York pulled him over, they realized that there were no doors on the car, no windshield, no license plates and an ax was sticking out of the roof.
WIVB reports that when Wethersfield police pulled over the vehicle, they administered tests and realized that Price was “impaired by multiple drugs.” He was arrested for the following crimes:
- DWAI-drugs
- DWAI by the Combined Influence of Drugs
- No License Plates
- Unregistered Motor Vehicle
- Operating Without Insurance
- No Front Windshield
- No Safety Glass
His bail was set at $10,000 and Price will appear in court again on August 1st. Spectrum News reported that the vehicle was towed, no reports of what came of the ax and doors.