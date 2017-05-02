Woman faces serious charges for laughing during Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing

A 61-year-old activist with women’s anti-war group Code Pink is standing trial in Washington, D.C., on charges that she attempted to “impede, disrupt and disturb the orderly conduct” of the confirmation hearing for Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Capitol Police say Desiree Fairooz did so by laughing at a line spoken by Senator Richard Shelby in his introduction of Sessions.

Allegedly, Fairooz laughed at Shelby’s statement that Sessions had a record of “treating all Americans equally,” according to AL.com.

RELATED: After Attorney General Jeff Sessions asked for his resignation, one New York attorney is reportedly going to refuse to hand it over





After laughing, Capitol Police officer Katherine Coronado approached Fairooz, asking, “Is that funny to you?” and placing her under arrest.

A tweet from Ryan Reilly, a Huffington Post reporter present for the incident, seems to confirm that. Reilly’s video captures the aftermath of her “attempted disruption,” in which she protests her arrest and is led out of the room. She can be heard shouting, “Why am I being taken out of here? I was going to be quiet, and now you’re going to have me arrested? For what?”

Another protester escorted out of Sessions hearing. Her original offense appeared to be simply laughing. pic.twitter.com/p6lWzBVFRW — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 10, 2017

Her disorderly conduct charge carries a maximum sentence of six months, according to the Huffington Post. She is being tried alongside two protesters who appeared at the hearing dressed as KKK members.

Fairooz maintains that she did not intend to disrupt the hearing at that time. Other Code Pink activists present at the hearing say Fairooz’s laughter was not protest, but incidental.