Daniel Shaver’s widow is opening up in the aftermath of her husband’s gruesome death and the subsequent acquittal of the Arizona police officer who shot him on camera.





Laney Sweet choked back tears while telling CBS, “I’ve been fighting for two years and screaming. Finally, now, it took people watching my husband die a very horrible, inhumane death for people to care.”

In a graphic video released last week, police can be heard giving commands to Shaver as he leaves a hotel room. He is issued commands not to move his hands and to crawl toward the responding officers. As Shaver begs the officers not to shoot him, he appears to move one of his hands, which leads one of the responding officers, Philip Brailsford, to fire his AR-15 rifle five times, killing the unarmed 26-year-old, reports the New York Daily News.

Sweet discussed the struggle of telling her two children of their father’s death and their efforts to come to grips with the shooting. In the months since the January 2016 shooting, Sweet said her 8-year-old attempted suicide at school — she reportedly tried to choke herself — because she wanted to be with her father, according to the Daily News.

“I spent all last evening with her in the hospital getting her psychiatric help,” revealed Sweet.

Shaver’s widow called the incident an “execution” and slammed the police officer’s actions.

“You had a man begging for his life, and he was shot five times for what?” she asked. “For his elbow coming up too high? For being confused? For being compliant? Why did he deserve to die? He didn’t.”

According to Sweet, the jury’s decision to acquit the former cop was a dire mistake.

“I just don’t understand how anybody could watch that video and then say, ‘not guilty,’ that this is justified, that Daniel deserved this and that Philip Brailsford doesn’t deserve to be held accountable for his actions,” Sweet said.

Just a year before Ofc. Brailsford killed Shaver, he was investigated by the Mesa Police Department for employing an “inappropriate amount of force” for using a headlock and body slam on a teenage suspect, according to police documents acquired by TMZ. The incident was captured on videotape.

Neither Brailsford nor the other officers involved were charged with any wrongdoing as a result of that incident.

After killing Shaver last year, Brailsford was fired for the pending murder charge and for using a personal rifle on duty that had the phrase “You’re F****d” etched into it.

Mark Geragos, an attorney for Shaver’s family, called the incident “an execution, pure and simple. The justice system miserably failed Daniel and his family,” reports CNN.

A jury found the ex-officer not guilty on all counts on Dec. 7. The graphic video was released to the public hours after the verdict. Following the acquittal, Brailsford’s attorney Michael Piccarreta attempted to defend his client.

“There are no winners in this case, but Mitch Brailsford had to make a split-second decision on a situation that he was trained to recognize as someone drawing a weapon and had one second to react,” Piccarreta said, according to the Daily News.