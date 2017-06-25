Deadly threesome: man who murdered a 20-year-old he believed raped his girlfriend speaks for the first time

The man who stabbed to death a 20-year-old Brooklyn man who apparently participated with the former’s girlfriend in a threesome has spoken for the first time from jail on what happened that day and claims that he “threw [his] life away for a f*****g lie,” the lie being that the threesome was a rape.

Christopher Membreno, 24, spoke with the New York Daily News on Saturday from jail and claimed that he was led to believe by his girlfriend that she was raped, leading him to stab 20-year-old Manos Ikonomidis to death.





The other man involved in the threesome was reportedly Jack Doherty, 21, Ikonomidis’ best friend. The threesome took place at his apartment. It is said that he drove the woman involved home that night.

Police believe the threesome was consensual, but Membreno says he was told by his girlfriend that she was raped.

“I threw my life away for a f*****g lie? My life is over because of a f*****g lie?” Membreno told the Daily News.

A resident in the building said that Membreno did not make this up and that the woman did call him and alleged she was raped.

Membreno says that he got two friends involved when he got this call and they went out to look for Ikonomidis. They found him in the apartment building hallway.

“I just wanted some f*****g justice. I wanted to hold him until the police got there,” he said.

Ikonomidis was beaten with baseball bats and stabbed to death. “They stabbed me! They stabbed me twice! They stabbed me!” he yelled after knocking on a stranger’s apartment door.

Membreno claims that Ikonomidis was fighting him. “I had to defend myself. I had to fight back,” he claimed. Police say that evidence does not back up that claim.

It’s been reported that the threesome went awry when Ikonomidis started filming it.

Membreno is now asking, “Did she set me up? I deserve to know the truth.” Though, for some reason, he says he still loves her, even as he alleges it was a setup.

“I still love her, even though she set me up,” he said. “I don’t know why I still love her.”

Hours after the murder, Ikonomidis’ girlfriend appeared at the scene, distraught.

“Oh, my God, no! My baby, it can’t be f*****g real!” she yelled. “[Why] didn’t you go home? Why didn’t you listen to me? […] He better go to f*****g jail! [Will] you guys get him please? […] My baby, my baby, I love you so much.”

Police are still working to figure out who’s telling the truth about that night.

Membreno’s girlfriend has not been charged.