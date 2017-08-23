Democrats call out President Trump for failing to build the border wall

The Democratic National Committee attempted to call out President Donald Trump yesterday for failing to construct a wall on the southern border of the United States and force Mexico to pay for it.

Business Insider reporter Allan Smith first noticed the odd message, which seems to run counter to previous Democratic Party messaging against the wall’s construction.

Hmmm. The DNC is going after Trump for his "empty promises on border wall." pic.twitter.com/mWGaiVkEkO — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) August 22, 2017

“Trump has failed to deliver on his signature promise to build a border wall and have Mexico pay for it. Trump even admitted in a private conversation with Mexico that his border wall promise was ‘the least important thing,'” the release reads.





DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa insisted that the Committee was not arguing for the construction of the border wall, tweeting a response to Smith. “DNC had a press conference in AZ & continues to make clear that the border wall is dangerous & divisive,” Hinojosa wrote. “This is research on Trump’s lies.”

At a campaign rally in Arizona last night, Donald Trump hinted that he was open to shutting the government down to pay for the border wall because of “obstructionist Democrats,” even though the Republican Party controls the presidency and both chambers of Congress.