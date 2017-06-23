Dennis Rodman makes another astoundingly outrageous claim about North Korea

It seems absurd to think that Dennis Rodman is the closest American to Kim Jong-Un, but the former Chicago Bull has visited the “Hermit Kingdom” a number of times and just returned from his latest trip. On Friday morning, “Good Morning America” released an interview with Rodman–the first interview since he landed in the United States.

When asked about Otto Warmbier, the American student who recently died after being released from North Korea, Rodman’s agent said, “I know being there had something to do with [Otto’s release].” He claimed, “When I was organizing the trip, I addressed Otto Warmbier […] I asked three times on behalf of Dennis. They said they understood.” In a press conference, Warmbier said “Dennis Rodman had nothing to do with Otto. It’s just a diversion.”

Rodman said, “I was just happy to see the kid released. Later that day is when we found out he was ill.” He also said that he didn’t meet with Kim Jong-Un on his most recent trip.

Later in the interview, Rodman said that he’s seen changes in the isolated nation. He claimed, “People don’t see the good side about that country. People don’t see [Kim Jong-Un] as a friendly guy […] we always talk, we sing karaoke, ride horses.” Rodman said that he’s “absolutely” a Trump supporter, saying he thinks “Donald Trump would give his right arm if he could fix that problem.”

The basketball star eventually broke down, crying, “What did I do that’s so bad?”