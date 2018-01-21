There’s nothing like seeing the dreaded red strip in the corner of your phone, only to discover that you left your charger at home or that it no longer works. And while you probably didn’t ask for it, there is now an app to help ease the sorrow by interacting with others in the same predicament.





The app can only be used when a phone has less than 5 percent battery remaining. When this happens, a user can then enter a chat room and anticipate the end with other people.

“We wanted to do something positive with a low battery,” app creator Dries Depoorter, who is based in Belgium, told Motherboard in an email. “And now we see people happy with a low battery having low battery conversations. We had so much fun creating this.”

The concept is further shown in an ad, as a piano cover of Drake’s “Hold On, We’re Going Home” plays solemnly in the background.

As noted, the app is not the first to incorporate the concept of enjoying the unplugged life.

Motherboard interviewed software engineer Chris Bolin just last year after he created a website that could only be accessed while the user was offline. Once the user disconnects from web, the website transforms into quick read about obsession with the internet.

Bolin is a self-described “offline advocate” who challenged others to “research online, but create offline.”

(H/T Mashable)

RELATED: New app finds your famous portrait doppelganger — and the results are uncanny