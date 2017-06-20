Disgusting things written in a teen’s yearbook nearly drove him to drown himself, but one text to mom changed everything

A 13-year-old boy from Buckley, Wash. who was told to kill himself in disgusting messages written in his yearbook by peers came close enough to taking his own life by drowning that he texted his mother goodbye, but that text has made all the difference.

The student at Glacier Middle School is now speaking out anonymously about the day he “thought they were right,” that he couldn’t take the bullying anymore and that he should end it all on the second to last day of school.





“I just kind of thought that they were right,” the 7th grade boy told KOMO News of messages from peers like “kill yourself” and “you should do the world a favor and die.”

The boy recalled being so intensely affected by “everybody […] being mean to me, and I couldn’t take it anymore” that he texted his mother goodbye.

His mom sat alongside him for the news interview and described her feelings of “panic,” “devastation” and “sickness” after receiving that text.

“He said ‘I’m sorry Mom, I just can’t take it anymore and maybe I should just do it. Maybe they’re right. I’m sorry, I’m sorry,'” she said.

The mother rushed out and found her son sitting alongside a road by the river where he had planned to take his own life by drowning.

The boy did not go through with it, he said, because he realized “it wasn’t worth it because they’re just […] I don’t know. It wasn’t worth it.”

Now that the story is in the public eye and police are determining if action will be taken against students responsible for the messages, the White River School District has released a statement.

“We are deeply concerned about the troubling yearbook issue that was brought to our attention on Friday afternoon. Our immediate concern is for the safety and well-being of the student involved,” the district said.

Although this story has not ended in tragedy, other stories like it have and parents need to be increasingly aware of the dangers and challenges youths face, especially on social media.

It is not a matter to take lightly.

In March, 11-year-old Tysen Benz of Michigan tragically hanged himself in his closet in March after being pranked on social media. He died a month later. We’ve since learned that the “prank” was his 13-year-old girlfriend faking her own suicide.

In Aug. 2016, Staten Island teen Daniel Fitzpatrick, 13, killed himself after being relentlessly bullied at school. In December of the same year, 18-year-old Brandy Vela of Texas killed herself in front of her family as they begged her not to pull the trigger. She was bullied online before and after her death.

In Jan. 2017, 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis of Georgia horrifically livestreamed her own hanging. In that video, she said she was sexually abused by a family member.

In March, Naika Venant, 14, took her own life on Facebook Live. There were questions about whether her foster parent watched it happen.

Then in April, a 9th grade girl from Limerick Township, Pa., named Julia Morath took her own life. It is believed that she was cyber-bullied.

She reportedly received a text that said “No one care about you.”

Most recently, Michelle Carter has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her ex-boyfriend Conrad Roy III to take his own life over text. She could face 20 years in prison.