Eerie images show Disneyland looking apocalyptic in the wake of wildfires

As wildfires ravage California, beloved vacation spots across the coast are being overcome by the flames and smoke, with even Disneyland taking on a haunting new appearance.

Tourists’ photos show the heavy smoke and clouds blocking out the sun and giving the dusk an eerie glow, from the Canyon Fire 2, in the Anaheim Hills, The Independent reports.

Halloween feels 💛🎃 Praying for the families affected by the fire. #disneyland #fireinanaheimhills A post shared by Brooke Nicole (@xo_brookenicolee) on Oct 9, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

Sppooookkkyyyyy A post shared by @edgarthegreat_ on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

👻🎃 A post shared by @edgarthegreat_ on Oct 10, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

More fires in Northern California’s wine country have charred thousands of acres, leaving 21 dead, hundreds missing and smoke and ash stretching down the coastline, as of Wednesday afternoon, CBS reported. The northern part of the state has been overwhelmed by the fires, which are under investigation, and officials estimate that the blaze is the third most destructive in California history. Authorities believe that they have controlled the Canyon Fire 2 in Orange County, 400 miles south of Napa and Sonoma, and have lifted evacuation orders though schools remain closed, KTLA reports.





Firefighters are working to contain the fires and nature isn’t expected to give them much assistance — the next predicted rainfall in Northern California isn’t until Oct. 20.

Disney’s California Adventure is on fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xqZ2jbSMJM — AP (@yeeitsanthonyy) October 9, 2017

The view from Disneyland of the #anaheimhills fire. pic.twitter.com/S7adGlzxU5 — Terry Scanlon (@terryscanlon) October 9, 2017