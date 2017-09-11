Don Jr. destroys Michael Moore for his Mar-a-Lago tweet as Hurricane Irma hit Florida

Political filmmaker Michael Moore, one of President Donald Trump’s most critical opponents, posed a question on his Twitter feed in the context of Hurricane Irma that was quickly answered by Donald Trump Jr.

RELATED: The New York Times published a scathing review of Michael Moore’s Trump-era Broadway play

Moore asked, “Has he opened up Mar-a-Lago as a shelter yet?” The “he” in that tweet is referring to President Donald Trump.

Has he opened up Mar-a-Lago as a shelter yet? — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) September 8, 2017

But Donald Jr. was quick to point out the obvious flaws in Moore’s rhetorical question.





It's on an island on both the ocean & intercostal and in a mandatory evacuation zone… probably not the best idea, but you know, narrative! https://t.co/Ji5V5lh7ya — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2017

“It’s on an island on both the ocean & intercostal and in a mandatory evacuation zone. Probably not the best idea, but you know, narrative!” he shot back.

It should be noted, however, that Moore’s tweet was sent the night before Florida Gov. Rick Scott clearly stated, “if you are in an evacuation zone, LEAVE NOW.”

Don’t take chances with your safety- if you are in an evacuation zone, LEAVE NOW. For evacuation routes visit https://t.co/PdBTDyGQxH — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) September 9, 2017

Donald Trump Jr.’s response to Moore happened on Saturday.

Either way, Moore’s idea of setting up a shelter in an imminent disaster zone — on an island, no less — and his presumable hope that Trump wouldn’t open Mar-a-Lago so his tweet would score some political points fell way flat.

The internet response reflected this.

Had you literally put 30 seconds of research in before sending this tweet you wouldn't look like a complete jackass — Michael Gray (@graywolf) September 10, 2017

As Mediaite noted, it was announced Friday that three private Trump properties, including The Mar-a-Lago Club, Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach and Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter would be closed for reasons of security, as recommended by local and state officials.

RELATED: Michael Moore demands Democrats declare a national emergency

“Our teams at our four properties in Florida are taking all of the proper precautions and are following local and Florida State Advisories very closely to help ensure that everyone is kept safe and secure,” a club spokesman said in a statement then. “Our three private properties in Florida – The Mar-a-Lago Club, Trump International Golf Club, Palm Beach and Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter have all been closed.”