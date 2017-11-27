Donald Trump’s feud with non-Fox News media outlets raged on early Monday as the president called out CNN and MSNBC by name while floating the idea of a fake news contest.





Trump called CNN and “the Networks,” Fox News aside, “the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me).”

He said that a fake news contest should be held, and that the winner of that contest should receive the “FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

The president then threw MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” under the bus, saying “nobody cares” about the show and that its ratings are “terrible.”

The good news is that their ratings are terrible, nobody cares! https://t.co/I7h4Ryin3h — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

Although Trump used the word contest, this sounds like a game show idea waiting to happen. We can picture it now: CNN, MSNBC, the “failing” New York Times, Buzzfeed and the Washington Post all gathered in one place, gunning for gold.

Granted, the New York Times, Buzzfeed and the Washington Post are not “the Networks,” but they’ve all at one time or another incited the ire of the president.

Most recently Trump said that CNN International represents the U.S. to the world “very poorly.”

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

CNN’s PR Twitter didn’t take long to respond.

It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst 🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 25, 2017

With his experience in the reality TV world through “The Apprentice” and his introduction of the term “fake news” into American life, we want to know: will Trump host?