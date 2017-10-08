Donald Trump drops bombshell tweet about VP Mike Pence leaving an NFL game

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon that he told Vice President Mike Pence in advance that he should leave the football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts if any players knelt during the national anthem.

RELATED: VP Mike Pence releases statement on national anthem protests

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

“I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen,” he tweeted.

Earlier Sunday, Pence tweeted a statement explaining why he decided to leave the game.





I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

“I left today’s Colts game because President Trump and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem,” he said. “At a time when so many Americans are inspiring our nation with their courage, resolve, and resilience, now, more than ever, we should rally around our Flag and everything that unites us.”

Photos snapped on the sideline showed the 49ers players demonstrating during the anthem.

Mike Pence went to the Colts/49ers game today. Eleven 49ers players kneeled during national anthem. Mike Pence left the game.#TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/kxcgcAhLFs — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) October 8, 2017

It is notable that this is Colin Kaepernick’s former team and that Kaepernick retweeted the photo, even as news swirls that he has promised to stand for the anthem again if he plays again in the NFL.