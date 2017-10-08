Donald Trump highlights doctors and police officers in inspirational video after Las Vegas

Before sending out some pointed tweets Sunday morning in the direction of Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) for seemingly linking him to “chaos” in the world, President Donald Trump shared a video montage from his visit to Las Vegas, highlighting the work of doctors and law enforcement after the attack.

Trump said that he and First Lady Melania Trump “will always be here for you.”

“We love you Las Vegas! Melania and I will always be here for you. Everyone remains in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless Las Vegas, and God Bless the United States of America. #LasVegas #Love #PrayForVegas #LasVegasStrong #Nevada #USA,” he said.





This echoed Trump’s initial reaction to the attack perpetrated by Stephen Paddock.

“Hundreds of our fellow citizens are now mourning the sudden loss of a loved one, a parent, a child, a brother or sister. We cannot fathom their pain, we cannot imagine their loss,” he said then.“To the families of the victims: we are praying for you. We are here for you.”

“In moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one — and it always has,” he added.