Donald Trump just tweeted an image depicting him beating CNN to the ground

Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has tweeted a short video of himself “beating” CNN to the ground from his @realdonaldtrump Twitter handle.

The video clip comes from his appearance on WWE’s Wrestlemania 23 that depicts him fighting Vince McMahon ringside at the “Battle of the Billionaires.” The clip is digitally mirrored in an attempt to avoid copyright infringement. Professional wrestling is a choreographed and heavily edited entertainment sport.

Last week, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders claimed Trump had “in no way, form or fashion has ever encouraged violence, quite the contrary.”





Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski called Trump the “Ernest Hemingway of Twitter” in a Fox News interview yesterday, in perhaps the most generous invocation of Ernest Hemingway in recorded history.

Huffington Post reports that the .GIF image originated on Reddit’s Donald Trump-centric subreddit.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi condemned the tweet.

Violence & violent imagery to bully the press must be rejected. This #July4th, celebrate freedom of the press, guardians to our democracy — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) July 2, 2017

Ultimately, as the winner of Wrestlemania 23’s “Battle of the Billionaires,” Trump then shaved Vince McMahon bald in the wrestling ring in front of thousands.