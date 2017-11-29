President Donald Trump reacted twice to the news that Matt Lauer has been fired NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace” by calling for investigations of others in positions of power at the network.





Trump began by taking aim at the man who announced Lauer’s firing, NBC News Chairman Andy Lack.

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

"Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for 'inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.' But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack's past!" the president tweeted.

The following is the statement Lack sent to all employees, notifying them of Lauer’s firing:

Full Andy Lack memo on Matt Lauer: pic.twitter.com/RU6Br7vaZZ — Hadas Gold (@Hadas_Gold) November 29, 2017

Trump followed with a second tweet, asking if MSNBC president Phil Griffin and “Morning Joe” anchor Joe Scarborough would be next.

So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the “unsolved mystery” that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

"So now that Matt Lauer is gone when will the Fake News practitioners at NBC be terminating the contract of Phil Griffin? And will they terminate low ratings Joe Scarborough based on the "unsolved mystery" that took place in Florida years ago? Investigate!"

Lauer’s former colleagues at NBC reacted to the news this morning.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb said they were “devastated.”

“We just learned this moments ago. Just this morning. As I am sure you can imagine, we are devastated and we are still processing all of this,” Guthrie said. “I’m sure we will be learning more details as the hours and days come. We promise we will share that with you. All we can say is we are heartbroken. We are heartbroken for Matt. He is my dear, dear friend and my partner and he is beloved by many people here.”

“And, I am heartbroken for the brave colleague who came forward with her story and any women who have their own stories to tell,” she added.

Kotb called this “a very tough morning for all of us” and that the allegations are “hard to reconcile […] with the man that we know who walks in the building every day.”

The earliest details of the allegations against Lauer leaked in Page Six this morning.