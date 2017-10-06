Donald Trump said “Puerto Rico” three times in row with an accent and the internet lost it

President Donald Trump whips the internet into a frenzy like it’s his job, and the latest cause of offense was saying “Puerto Rico” three times with an accent at a Hispanic Heritage Month press conference from the White House.

RELATED: A man shot in the leg in Las Vegas reacted to President Trump’s visit in the best way

Not only was a red “Build the Wall” hat sighted among the audience as the president spoke, but Trump also declared that Sept. 15-Oct. 15 is National Hispanic Heritage month.

A man at the Hispanic Heritage Month event at the White House is wearing a hat that says "Build the Wall." pic.twitter.com/yWjtpWLlm9 — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 6, 2017





Don’t take our word for it, listen to what the president said and then take in the internet response.

Trump uses a Spanish accent to say "Puerto Rico" twice during a Hispanic Heritage Month event pic.twitter.com/v5qFTiqSjM — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 6, 2017

Complex, for one, called the moment “cringeworthy.”

Today's cringeworthy Trump moment: Saying "Puerto Rico" in a Spanish accent during a Hispanic Heritage Month event. Three times. pic.twitter.com/Jtd8uzD7aI — Complex (@Complex) October 6, 2017

Buzzfeed’s commenters were, to say the least, extremely displeased.

I was hoping he was trying for an NPR tone, but nope. Facial expression makes it clear this is mockery. Obscene. — I’m a ghost. Boo. (@septembergrrl) October 6, 2017

There’s something wrong with this man — Lovest Diomande (@lovestdiomande) October 6, 2017

RELATED: Big mistake or big misunderstanding? Internet flips over Trump’s military praise

Although this moment from the press conference is the one people will focus on and loop, President Trump also praised the Hispanic community.

“You teach our children. You lead our churches. You protect our communities and you defend our nation. Among you are leaders in government, faith, and business. Fantastic people in this audience,” he said. “I know some of them, and believe me, they’re very tough and they’re very smart. Sometimes they’re too tough. But that’s okay. I have to deal with it. I have to deal with it. Fantastic people.”

He also promised “the largest tax cuts in the history of our country.”