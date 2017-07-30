Donald Trump’s biggest littlest fan got the response of a lifetime to a letter he sent the president

A 9-year-old boy from Stockton, California, who is essentially President Donald Trump’s biggest littlest fan, wrote a letter to the president, asked to be his friend and has gotten a huge yes in response.

Dylan “Pickle” Harbin got a special shout-out from White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wednesday when she read the letter he wrote to President Trump.

Dylan aka Pickle thank you for your letter and hope to meet you soon! pic.twitter.com/XZlJARZ9cs — Sarah Huckabee (@SarahHuckabee) July 26, 2017

In an interview with FOX 40, Harbin said, “I sent him a letter and asked if he could be my friend, and he said, ‘Yes.’ I want him to tell me I can be president.”





Sanders confirmed this Wednesday, saying she forwarded the letter to the president, who accepted the offer of friendship and extended an invite for a tour.

Harbin likes Trump so much that he had a “Make America Great Again” birthday cake in the shape of a campaign hat with a campaign poster that says, “Trump Pickle ’17,” on it.

When asked for some reasons why he looked up to the president, he said, “Because he’s a smart businessman, and I like all of his suits.”

SuAnn Harbin, Dylan’s mom, said that her son’s reading up on Trump and his interest in politics isn’t something she forced, as some have suggested. She also said they found out 20 minutes before Sanders read the letter.

They were at a baseball game in San Francisco.

“It was all him. He did everything,” she said. “It was a complete surprise. We were at a Giants game, and they had called right before we went in to the stadium, and they said, ‘Hi, this is so and so from the White House and we’re calling to let you know that we received Pickle’s letter and that they’re going to read it at the press conference in about 20 minutes.’”

