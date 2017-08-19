Donald Trump’s notoriously blunt adversary Mark Cuban is now angling for a job at the White House

Billionaire Mark Cuban, who was all over the place during election season with his statements about Donald Trump, and who formally endorsed Hillary Clinton while referring to Trump as a “jag-off,” is now angling for a job in the White House.

In an interview with Business Insider, Cuban said that he would like to “put America first” by becoming the president’s “entrepreneurial czar.”

Cuban said if he were given autonomy to help represent entrepreneurs in government, he would “put aside [his] personal feelings about Donald Trump” while also not apologizing for anything he’s said in the past.





“I would put aside my personal feelings about Donald Trump if I were put in a position to help entrepreneurs,” he told Business Insider. “I wouldn’t go on a council. I wouldn’t do a kiss the ring type cabinet meeting or be a prop. I wouldn’t change my positions or apologize for anything I said.”

Cuban admitted that Trump “may have zero interest in this,” but added that if it can “work for the president, it can work for me.”

He believes that he is the one to remedy a lack of representation for entrepreneurs.

“And that hurts employment and the ability of entrepreneurs throughout the country to achieve the American dream,” he said. ” I think emerging technologies like [Artificial Intelligence] will have a significant impact on our country and I think I can offer some help bringing in smart people who can prepare our country for the impact on entrepreneurs and employment.”

If you aren’t aware of the numerous occasions Mark Cuban publicly criticized President Donald Trump throughout the primaries, you may have been living under some kind of rock.

Here’s a rundown of the mudslinging that occurred during campaign season:

Previously Cuban said of a Trump nomination, “I think it’s great. I was an anybody but [Ted] Cruz guy. I like Donald.”

Soon after that, Cuban called Trump a “goddamn airhead” and said he’s “that guy who’ll walk into the bar and say anything to get laid.”

Cuban said Trump was the “best thing to happen to politics in a long time” and that he didn’t “care what his actual positions are” or “if he says the wrong thing.”

He praised Trump for “say[ing] what’s on his mind. He gives honest answers rather than prepared answers. This is more important than anything any candidate has done in years.”

Then, in an interview with “Extra,” he said Trump was getting “stupider” before our eyes.

“You know what? It’s rare that you see someone get stupider before your eyes, but he’s really working at it […] You have to give him credit. It’s a difficult thing to do, but he’s accomplished it,” Cuban said. “Donald has been at this a year, but you don’t look at him and say, ‘Wow, he’s gotten so much smarter on this topic or that topic.’ In fact, you look at him and say, ‘What the hell are you talking about?’”

In June, Cuban said Trump was no billionaire.

“We know without any question that, as of May 27, [FEC filings show] Donald doesn’t have more than $165 million in cash and securities and bonds,” he said. “[I’m] willing to bet dimes against dollars that that’s pretty much what he’s got.”

He predicted that if Trump won, the market would tank.

“In the event Donald wins, I have no doubt in my mind the market tanks,” Cuban told Fox Business’ Neil Cavuto. “Mark Cuban — if the polls look like there’s a decent chance that Donald could win — I’ll put a huge hedge on that’s over 100 percent of my equity position and my bond position as well that protects me just in case he wins.”

Finally, while formally endorsing Hillary Clinton, Cuban called Trump a “jag-off.”