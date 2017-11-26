Dr. Phil McGraw welcomed a father named John on his show to discuss a video of what McGraw called “child abuse.”

The video, which you can watch below, shows John going after his 12-year-old son Jack, who he believes — and has for some time — needs an exorcism.





“Dr. Phil” addressed that aspect of the father-son relationship leading up to the episode in which the video of a spanking was played.

As you can see in this video, John believes his son is “possessed” and says his ex-wife Jen “needs to to wake up” to the reality of “dark forces” waging “spiritual warfare.”

“At 2-and-a-half years old he began exhibiting traits,” John said. “There was the stacking of glass around his mother’s neck point side up.”

“I don’t know everything about demonic forces,” he added. “Just like any man I have a past […] I’ve come to know Jesus in the last four years.”

John also said that his son once said, “He is telling me to get a knife and kill the family.”

John’s current wife Rennee, unlike Jack’s mother Jen, supports an exorcism. Jen, on the other hand, believes her son is mentally ill.

Dr. Phil agreed with Jen’s assessment, calling John’s disciplinary methods “child abuse” and saying, “If that boy was demon possessed, he would whoop your ass.”

He also said that he believes the boy has a neurological problem that results in disproportionately emotional responses and poor impulse control.

If you read the comments on social media, you’ll find that people are divided over whether this is child abuse. Some say this is clear-cut child abuse, while others say this is a good old-fashioned spanking; some are convinced that Jack might need an exorcism, but others write off the possibility wholesale.

Watch the video and let us know what you think.