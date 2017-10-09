Somber photos of Las Vegas emerge after the city cut its lights for 11 minutes last night

The city of Las Vegas dimmed its lights from 10:05 to 10:16 p.m. PST on Sunday night in remembrance of the 58 people who were murdered one week ago in a mass shooting at a country music festival.

RELATED: First officers on scene describe the Las Vegas shooter’s room

As CBS News reported, most of the casinos and hotels along Las Vegas Boulevard dimmed their lights.

Photos circulating on social media provide proof of the somewhat disconcerting occasion.

Lights went dark in Vegas to honor the victims pic.twitter.com/VKXOp3T6rl — Kitty Alvarado (@HeyKitty) October 9, 2017





The marquees of the Las Vegas Strip go dark in a show of unity and strength for the victims and their families. #VegasStrong pic.twitter.com/dz8T3Oytvz — Vegas (@Vegas) October 9, 2017

Not all hotels in #LasVegas turned off their lights for 11 min blackout at 10:05. But, Trump Hotel did. Just in case haters say he didn't. pic.twitter.com/sePna1SzXT — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 9, 2017

RELATED: Trump highlights doctors and police in video after Las Vegas

You may recall that the Strip also dimmed its lights after the 9/11 attacks.