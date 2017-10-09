Rare News

Somber photos of Las Vegas emerge after the city cut its lights for 11 minutes last night

The city of Las Vegas dimmed its lights from 10:05 to 10:16 p.m. PST on Sunday night in remembrance of the 58 people who were murdered one week ago in a mass shooting at a country music festival.

As CBS News reported, most of the casinos and hotels along Las Vegas Boulevard dimmed their lights.

Photos circulating on social media provide proof of the somewhat disconcerting occasion.


You may recall that the Strip also dimmed its lights after the 9/11 attacks.

