Kathy Griffin just did a complete 180 on her apology for the mock beheading, and went a step further
Senator Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., lashed out at President Donald Trump Tuesday after he sent out a tweet criticizing her colleague, New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D).


Early Tuesday morning, President Trump sent out a tweet blasting Gillibrand for being a “flunky” for Chuck Schumer, D-NY, and being willing to do “anything” for a donation after she called for his resignation following the accusations of sexual misconduct.

“Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office ‘begging’ for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!” he tweeted before the sun rose over Washington, D.C.

A few hours later, Warren clapped back at the president in defense of her fellow female senator, writing in a tweet, “Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame ? Do you know who you’re picking a fight with? Good luck with that, . Nevertheless, .”

Warren’s #shepersisted hashtag refers to earlier this year when she was barred from speaking on the Senate floor during Jeff Sessions confirmation debate after Senator Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said that she “impugned” their colleague. Soon after, people on social media started using the hashtag to support Warren and to refer to strong women who pushed through despite adversity.

Gillibrand also responded to Trump’s insult by sending out her own message via Twitter.

“You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office,” she tweeted.

In a press conference, Gillibrand continued to blast the president for his comments, calling his tweet a “sexist smear attempting to silence” her voice.

“It’s not going to silence me. It’s intended to silence me,” she said, adding, “It’s not going to silence the women who stood up against him, directly. It’s not going to silence the millions of women out there who have been speaking out every day since his inauguration about things they disagree with.”

