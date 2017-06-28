Donald Trump and the EPA draw closer to abolishing an Obama-era water pollution mandate

President Donald Trump and the Environmental Protection Agency, headed by Scott Pruitt, are moving to dismantle the “Waters of the U.S.” rule that defined and expanded waters under the jurisdiction of the Environmental Protection Agency via the Clean Water Act.

Eliminating the Waters of the U.S., or WOTUS, rule would be a symbolic victory for Pruitt, who attempted to sue the Environmental Protection Agency 13 times during his years as Oklahoma Attorney General. Every one of those suits was unsuccessful, according to NPR.

According to the statement from the Environmental Protection Agency, paring back the WOTUS rule is a first step to “provide certainty in the interim, pending a second rulemaking in which the agencies will engage in a substantive re-evaluation of the definition of ‘waters of the United States.'”





In a first step, Trump signed an executive order mandating an EPA review of WOTUS shortly after taking office. Implemented in 2015, the law is seen by Republicans as a power grab by federal environmental officials and burdensome to the agriculture and energy industries.

In the statement from the EPA, Pruitt wrote: