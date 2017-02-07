U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grants easement to major pipeline project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will grant the final easement to finish construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). “The Department of the Army announced today that it has completed a presidential-directed review of the remaining easement request for the Dakota Access pipeline, and has notified Congress that it intends to grant an easement,” they say in a statement released Tuesday.

Most of the pipeline is already built; the final section of the 1100+ mile pipeline runs under Lake Oahe in North Dakota. That section has been intensely contested by thousands of protesters. In the wake of persistent protests, police used water cannons on occupiers in below-freezing temperatures and introduced legislation to protect drivers who run over protesters with their cars (North Dakota House Bill 1203).





The easement grants Energy Transfer Partners permission to construct the remainder of the $3.8 billion pipeline under private property. The Standing Rock Tribe, whose reservation abuts the pipeline’s construction, have pledged to fight the easement in court. The Dakota Access pipeline was originally slated to run close to the state capital of Bismarck, but was judged by the Army Corps of Engineers be too dangerous to local water supplies in an area of “higher consequence,” according to the Bismarck Tribune.

Donald Trump made completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline and the Keystone XL pipeline key parts of his campaign. He signed an executive order to push the projects shortly after taking office. According to Trump’s 2016 federal disclosure forms, the president owns between $15,000 and $50,000 in stock in Energy Transfer Partners, the company slated to complete the $3.8 billion pipeline. The same forms show Trump reported owning $100,000 to $250,000 in Phillips 66, which has an ownership share in the pipeline.