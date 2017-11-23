Menu
AP_17214670938291 Read this Next

President Trump kick-starts Thanksgiving by saying the "Country is starting to do really well"
Advertisement

Thanksgiving 2017 is no doubt a rather somber affair for political pundit and host Eric Bolling and his wife, Adrienne. What is normally a joyful occasion is, for them, the first Thanksgiving since the untimely passing of their son, Eric Chase Bolling Jr.


“On this emotional first Thanksgiving without Eric Chase… Adrienne and I want you to know that we feel very thankful for the overwhelming, heart warming support you’ve given us during this time,” Bolling, 54, tweeted on Thursday morning.

The former Fox News host’s only child was found dead on Sept. 8 at the age of 19.

RELATED: Bill O’Reilly apologizes after using Eric Bolling’s dead son to speak on sexual harassment

Bolling Jr. died shortly after his father was terminated from Fox News. Bolling Sr. was fired after an internal investigation concluded that he had acted inappropriately with several Fox News staffers and guests.

In October, Bolling Sr. took to Twitter to reveal how his young son passed away. A Colorado coroner has ruled the death of Bolling Jr. as an accidental drug overdose, with opioids as a contributing factor.

“Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids,” he wrote.

Bolling Sr. thanked his followers for their support and called on the country to fight the national epidemic that is opioid usage.

Hours after Bolling Sr. took to social media to announce that his son died of a drug overdose, multiple media outlets began reporting on the contents of the autopsy.

According to TMZ and PEOPLE, the college student died of an accidental drug overdose, as Bolling Sr. said. The media outlets also reported that the younger Bolling had fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and Xanax in his system when he died. Fentanyl is a deadly drug often found in lethal batches of heroin.

The autopsy report also stated that Bolling Jr.’s living quarters, where he died, showed that there was a likely history of drug abuse.

Norman Quarrinton About the author:
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England. He has performed at several prestigious venues in his brief career, including (but not limited to) The Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, The Capitol City Comedy Club in Austin, and a Hooters in St. Louis. His festival ...Read more
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

We now know just how much carnage the Vegas killer tried to inflict
Across the U.S.A.

We now know just how much carnage the Vegas killer tried to inflict

President Trump kick-starts Thanksgiving by saying the “Country is starting to do really well”
Rare News

President Trump kick-starts Thanksgiving by saying the “Country is starting to do really well”

,
Dreamers tried to disrupt the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as people cheered
Across the U.S.A.

Dreamers tried to disrupt the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as people cheered

,
Someone set up a GoFundMe to ensure Charles Manson is “laid to rest with the honor, respect & dignity he deserves.”
Rare News

Someone set up a GoFundMe to ensure Charles Manson is “laid to rest with the honor, respect & dignity he deserves.”

,
Advertisement