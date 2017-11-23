Thanksgiving 2017 is no doubt a rather somber affair for political pundit and host Eric Bolling and his wife, Adrienne. What is normally a joyful occasion is, for them, the first Thanksgiving since the untimely passing of their son, Eric Chase Bolling Jr.





“On this emotional first Thanksgiving without Eric Chase… Adrienne and I want you to know that we feel very thankful for the overwhelming, heart warming support you’ve given us during this time,” Bolling, 54, tweeted on Thursday morning.

On this emotional first Thanksgiving without Eric Chase… Adrienne and I want you to know that we feel very thankful for the overwhelming, heart warming support you’ve given us during this time. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) November 23, 2017

The former Fox News host’s only child was found dead on Sept. 8 at the age of 19.

Bolling Jr. died shortly after his father was terminated from Fox News. Bolling Sr. was fired after an internal investigation concluded that he had acted inappropriately with several Fox News staffers and guests.

In October, Bolling Sr. took to Twitter to reveal how his young son passed away. A Colorado coroner has ruled the death of Bolling Jr. as an accidental drug overdose, with opioids as a contributing factor.

“Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids,” he wrote.

Bolling Sr. thanked his followers for their support and called on the country to fight the national epidemic that is opioid usage.

Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids 1/ — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

2/ Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims. pic.twitter.com/BigEPYhkP9 — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

Hours after Bolling Sr. took to social media to announce that his son died of a drug overdose, multiple media outlets began reporting on the contents of the autopsy.

According to TMZ and PEOPLE, the college student died of an accidental drug overdose, as Bolling Sr. said. The media outlets also reported that the younger Bolling had fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and Xanax in his system when he died. Fentanyl is a deadly drug often found in lethal batches of heroin.

The autopsy report also stated that Bolling Jr.’s living quarters, where he died, showed that there was a likely history of drug abuse.