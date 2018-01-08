Menu
"Sloppy Steve" has crawled back to President Trump with his tail between his legs
Donald Trump’s son Eric turned 34 on Saturday and was spotted celebrating at Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in New York with family and friends.


Trump blew out the birthday cake candles while wearing a sombrero.

Regional Administrator of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Lynne Patton recorded the video and posted it on Facebook.

“#HappyBirthday to one of the greatest people I know. We love you, Eric! Amazing night with even more amazing friends. I think Lara summed it up best when she said, ‘I love everyone at this table so much!’” Patton wrote.

Social media and news sites got wind of the video and offered an angry response, linking the sombrero to Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric and The Wall.

Others wanted to know why this was news.

Eric Trump’s siblings Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump notably shared happy birthday wishes on Saturday.

