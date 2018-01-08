Donald Trump’s son Eric turned 34 on Saturday and was spotted celebrating at Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant in New York with family and friends.





Trump blew out the birthday cake candles while wearing a sombrero.

Regional Administrator of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Lynne Patton recorded the video and posted it on Facebook.

“#HappyBirthday to one of the greatest people I know. We love you, Eric! Amazing night with even more amazing friends. I think Lara summed it up best when she said, ‘I love everyone at this table so much!’” Patton wrote.

Social media and news sites got wind of the video and offered an angry response, linking the sombrero to Donald Trump’s campaign rhetoric and The Wall.

VIDEO: Eric Trump marks birthday wearing sombrero at Mexican spot https://t.co/w2QetvRigr

I. Have. No. Words! — 🐴 Stable Genius Susi🐴 (@susanmmraz) January 7, 2018

His dad may call Mexicans "rapists" who bring drugs across the border, but Eric Trump still spent his birthday donning a sombrero and chowing down Mexican food. https://t.co/77xtnEdnHK — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) January 7, 2018

Such a mature choice for a birthday outing, Eric Trump. Was Chucky Cheese closed? #Trump #sombrero #EricTrump — Phil Graner (@USAObservation) January 7, 2018

AMERICA 🇺🇸🦅 … YOU JUST CANT MAKE THIS SHIT UP! 😳😳😳😳😳 VIDEO: Eric Trump marks birthday wearing sombrero at Mexican spot https://t.co/yCStS8iuVq — ARS (@ARSKYLOVER) January 7, 2018

@EricTrump Doesn't it seem a *little* ironic to joyfully wear a sombrero after calling Mexicans rapists & accusing them of ripping off the US & trying to wall them out…?https://t.co/SA7hbHXTv2 — Agent Orange (@ashleysauvedav1) January 7, 2018

Omg how dare him RT @nypost: Eric Trump wears sombrero at Mexican-themed birthday https://t.co/t9zc7q5XNE pic.twitter.com/pdZ4Fs4WgS — ANthony (@dalesandroa13) January 7, 2018

You just cannot make this things up. Build a wall! Mexicans are rapists and bad hombres! Now, let's make a Mexican theme B-day party for @EricTrump

Que te parece? El hijo de #Trump con sombrero festeja su cumpleaños tematico…mexicano! https://t.co/X851F0mVpD — Lana Montalban (@LanaMontalban) January 7, 2018

When your potus is trying to build that wall and his Son @EricTrump celebrates his birthday wearing a sombrero at a Mexican restaurant with @DonaldJTrumpJr with a fudgey the wale cake 😂 YEAH #mexicoisnotpayingforthewall #Mexico #dumbos @realDonaldTrump you are #UnstableMoron — Samantha deFrancesco (@SammyD71) January 8, 2018

What an asshole. And I'm guessing they brought that cake in from outside (???). VIDEO: Eric Trump marks birthday wearing sombrero at Mexican spot – NY Daily News – https://t.co/GqZLRIUYhM pic.twitter.com/ykNr3vvrfd — Paul Lambert (@sdterp) January 8, 2018

Ironic @realDonaldTrump son @EricTrump is wearing a sombrero at Mexican restaurant. I wonder if Mexico is going to pay for it? https://t.co/hcpcSX7jZu — Ronald (@beaujack53) January 7, 2018

Eric Trump wears sombrero at his Mexican-themed birthday https://t.co/lTU8dwpTKj via @nypost Tackiest and meanest family alive. #Trump #GrossFamily — Deborah NYC (@DebsWorldNY) January 8, 2018

Hey Eric, did your father try to deport the Mariachi singers? did you call them "bad hombres" ? you're goofing off in a sombrero while taxpayers have to foot the bill for Trump's racist 18 billion dollar border wall https://t.co/XbAnxinKiW — BlueSky (@DianaNYC3) January 7, 2018

Others wanted to know why this was news.

WHY IS THIS NEWS?! Eric Trump wears sombrero at his Mexican-themed birthday https://t.co/vTTXdR7HUG via @nypost — Unsilent Majority (@MajorUnsilent) January 8, 2018

I'm sure people will handle this maturely. Eric Trump wears sombrero at his Mexican-themed birthday https://t.co/T1e4hhCtH2 — JWF (@JammieWF) January 8, 2018

Eric Trump wears sombrero at his Mexican-themed birthday https://t.co/QiMYp52f2a via @nypost The libtards are going to need therapy — Billy (@Bluessurfer) January 8, 2018

This is newsworthy?

"Eric Trump wears sombrero at his Mexican-themed birthday" https://t.co/cJ8ShZpIJi via @nypost — #ShoveItUpUranium (@TheBeaSmith) January 8, 2018

hey snowflake no one cares what you think. America wants the WALL so go cry and hug your puppies or perhaps someone can send you a pacifier — Kathy Gentile (@velana2) January 8, 2018

Eric Trump’s siblings Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump notably shared happy birthday wishes on Saturday.