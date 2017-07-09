Everybody is talking about how President Trump reacted twice to a Marine’s hat flying off in the wind

Even CNN couldn’t resist showing this lighthearted moment that offered a softer side of President Donald Trump.

While preparing to board Marine One, a Marine standing guard at the entrance of the helicopter had his hat blown off by the wind. Trump retrieved the hat, placed it back on the Marine’s head and patted him on the arm.

Only it happened again.

The Marine, obviously bound to his stationary position, could do nothing about his renegade hat. But don’t worry, the president again retrieved the young Marine’s headgear. This time he handed the hat to the military personnel who was escorting him to Marine One, who then handed the hat back to the Marine.





“This was kind of a light moment, we just wanted to play it for you, provide a little, a little relief as we’ve covered all the serious news,” the CNN anchor said.

“He’s trying to right the ship here, help out the Marine who’s standing alongside, apparently cannot move from his current position.”

Trump was returning to Washington D.C., from the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, where Trump met with Russia president Vladimir Putin, who denied Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.