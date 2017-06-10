Ex-Twitter CEO compared meeting with Trump to a brutal form of torture

Former CEO of Twitter Dick Costolo compared President Donald Trump’s meetings with Silicon Valley leaders to waterboarding in a recent tweet.

On Friday, Costolo sent out a tweet comparing meeting with Trump to the torture method, writing, “If you don’t get invited to this meeting and want to know what it was like, just drink a bottle of gin and then waterboard yourself.”

If you don't get invited to this meeting and want to know what it was like, just drink a bottle of gin and then waterboard yourself. https://t.co/secLdw2Xjp — dick costolo (@dickc) June 10, 2017

Costolo was responding to news from BuzzFeed's Ryan Mac that the president would hold a meeting with Silicon Valley venture capitalists and entrepreneurs later this month to discuss emerging technology such as drones.





This will be the second meeting that Trump will hold with Silicon Valley elite. In December, not longer after he was elected, Trump held a meeting with Uber’s Travis Kalanick, Facebook’s Sheryl Sanberg, Tesla’s Elon Musk, Alphabet’s Eric Schmidt and Larry Page to address their concerns over the crackdowns on H1-B visas, according to The Hill.

Trump also created the American Technology Council and invited many Silicon Valley leaders to join to help create better digital services for the federal government.