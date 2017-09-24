That time a USMC colonel sent the NFL an open letter on the anthem we’d never forget

A viral open letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell about players kneeling during the national anthem is real, according to Snopes.

The fact-checkers say they contacted Retired Marine Col. Jeffery Powers, who wrote the letter. In the missive, Powers condemns football players who take a knee during the national anthem to call attention to police brutality and racial injustice.

Powers goes on to slam the National Football League for allowing players to protest in this way without incurring so much as a fine. The letter aligns with the sentiments of many, who see the protest as disrespectful.





Before calling players “scum,” Powers writes: “Isn’t it his 1st Amendment right to express himself like an idiot in the end zone? Why is taunting not allowed yet taunting America is ok?”

Snopes was able to contact Col. Powers, verify his service and locate a photo of Powers with Sgt. Garrett Mongrella, a fellow soldier he names in the letter. Mongrella was killed in action, as Powers said.

Read Powers’ letter in full below: