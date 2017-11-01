Faith leaders arrested while singing and peacefully advocating for a clean Dream Act

Faith leaders who were gathered at the Russell Senate Office Building Wednesday to advocate for a clean Dream Act were arrested for singing and reading sacred texts and quotes after they refused to leave.

A group of faith leaders and advocates gathered in the rotunda of the Senate office building to push for a clean Dream Act to be passed this year.

The leaders and advocates were singing “We Are Marching in the Light of God” and “When the Saints Go Marching In” and reading quotes and sacred texts while standing in a circle and linking arms.





Several people were handcuffed, arrested and led away, and the rotunda room was eventually emptied of the protestors. The group had been warned that they were engaging in an unlawful demonstration and warned that if they did not leave, they would be arrested.

While the group was protesting, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) walked through the building and expressed his support for their efforts.