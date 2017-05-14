Fans of Tim Allen’s hit show “Last Man Standing” are ticked it’s been cancelled, and they think they know just why

ABC just axed “Last Man Standing,” and longtime Tim Allen fans are now accusing the network of getting political.

According to Deadline, the show was ABC’s “second most watched comedy this season with 8.1 million viewers in Live +7, only behind flagship Modern Family (8.7 million)” and was the “third most watched ABC scripted series overall behind Grey’s Anatomy and Modern Family.”

Allen has been rather outspoken about his conservative beliefs and fans now believe that his politics is the reason his show was canceled.

In November, Allen slammed Gigi Hadid for mocking First Lady Melania Trump at the American Music Awards on “The Kelly File” and called out the “bullies” in liberal Hollywood.





He called out Hollywood for accusing Trump of being a bully adding, “but if you had any kind of inkling that you were ‘for Trump’, you got bullied for doing that.”

“It gets a little hypocritical to me that you can now bully people,” he told Megyn Kelly.

Allen’s character on “Last Man Standing,” Mike Baxter, is a blue collar conservative “man’s man” who takes over some of the family duties when his wife goes back to work. Fans of the show now believe a conservative actor playing a right-of-center character was too much for ABC after the network said the show was “hitting ratings highs in its sixth season.” It is reportedly the second most-watched sitcom on ABC behind “Modern Family.”

Outraged fans have taken to social media and are calling for a boycott of the network following the news of the “Last Man Standing” cancellation.

ABC U are f-ing liars… "Last Man Standing" is one of the most honest shows on TV. With real life lessons for teens & family's. BOYCOTT — JGP (@Gypsylarue) May 12, 2017

I am furious! Just heard ABC canceled Last Man Standing! My husband and I love the show and Tim Allen. We will boycott ABC. — Vickie Mealus (@VickieMealus) May 12, 2017

Wow, #ABCNetwork chooses politics over strong ratings,viewership and $ by cancelling #lastmanstanding? What a upsidedown world we live in! — Susie Creamcheese (@enjoyinglife1) May 13, 2017

#Lastmanstanding cancelled despite high ratings. If you think Hollywood isn't liberally biased you're lying to yourself. #BoycottABC @ABC — CMONEY (@CMONEY5617) May 13, 2017

#lastmanstanding Since they cancelled Last Man Standing, they should cancel Blackish because it is too Democratic — Elise (@Superwholocker8) May 14, 2017

There are reportedly four petitions online trying to reverse the decision.

One additional theory about the show’s cancellation says it could have something to do with the rumor that Disney CEO Bob Iger is considering a run for president on the Democratic side in 2020, according to Heat Street.

Allen has not yet responded to the show’s cancellation.