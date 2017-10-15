Fast, elusive rabbit interrupts a college football game — has already turned pro

A hare-raising moment during the college football game between the Oregon Ducks and Stanford Cardinal on Saturday has the internet hopping.

RELATED: In another PR disaster, a storied animal dies on a United Airlines flight

A rabid football fan rabbit that may or may not have been auditioning for a spot on some roster somewhere caught the attention of everyone in the building, including and especially the announcer.

TOUCHDOWN RABBIT BUSTING INTO THE HEISMAN RACE LIKE: pic.twitter.com/2Drh8IDvv6 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 15, 2017

He called it just like he would a real touchdown, and it was awesome.

Even the scoring horn in the stadium sounded of in recognition of this rabbit’s skills. The scampering critter was eventually stopped and escorted off of the field.





Some canine football fans were not okay with this brand of football.

She doesn't appreciate the interruption of her college football Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/oCV233N7Od — Priya Desai (@priyadesai) October 15, 2017

RELATED: “Officer Rabbit” is making an impression on social media — 30,000 times

It’s fair to say, though, that the internet didn’t feel the same way as the dog.