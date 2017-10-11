Father of missing newborn found in duffel bag charged with her murder

The father of a newborn girl found dead in the woods in Georgia over the weekend is now charged with murder in the child’s death, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy report released Tuesday showed that the 2-week-old girl died of blunt force trauma.
RELATED: Missing baby found dead in a duffel bag, and one family member is a person of interest
Christopher McNabb was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing a death.
Two-week-old Caliyah McNabb was reported missing by her mother on Saturday in Newton County.
A 911 call obtained by WSBTV showed that a 2-year old girl was first to notice that her newborn sister had disappeared.
“My 2-year old says she’s gone,” Courtney Bell told a Newton County 911 operator. “I’ve looked everywhere in the house and I don’t know another possibility.”
The operator asked Bell if she believed somebody took her baby.
“Her blanket is gone,” Bell said. “Her pacifier is on the floor. Her blanket is not with us.”
Bell told the operator she fell asleep on the couch inside her home. Bell says she last saw Caliyah at 5 a.m. on Saturday. Five hours later, she called 911.
RELATED: Grandfather of dead newborn thinks her father did “something to that baby”
“Me and him [Christopher McNabb] woke up together. She [the 2-year old daughter] woke us up together,” said Bell.
The baby’s father, McNabb, has been a person of interest since the baby’s death. He was arrested on an unrelated charge, a probation violation out of Bartow County, after attempting to elude deputies on Sunday, according to investigators.