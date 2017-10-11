Father of missing newborn found in duffel bag charged with her murder

The father of a newborn girl found dead in the woods in Georgia over the weekend is now charged with murder in the child’s death, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy report released Tuesday showed that the 2-week-old girl died of blunt force trauma.

Christopher McNabb was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery and concealing a death.





Two-week-old Caliyah McNabb was reported missing by her mother on Saturday in Newton County.

A 911 call obtained by WSBTV showed that a 2-year old girl was first to notice that her newborn sister had disappeared.