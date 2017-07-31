Firefighters rescue a 4-year-old girl from a hot car after her soldier stepfather overdoses in a Walgreens parking lot

Firefighters in Fayetteville, North Carolina, rescued a 4-year-old girl from a hot car after her stepfather overdosed in a Walgreens parking lot Friday evening, according to arrest documents.

Jessie Andrew Davis, 25, was arrested the following day and charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, a misdemeanor, as well as misdemeanor child abuse. His bail was set at $25,000.

Davis is a soldier in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Bragg. His rank and unit were not available right right away, but 82nd Airborne Division spokesman Lt. Col. Joe Buccino confirmed to The Fayetteville Observer that Davis is a soldier, but added that he isn’t with the 82nd Airborne.





Around 7 p.m. on Friday, police officers and firefighters responded to a call regarding an overdose and found Davis unconscious and his stepdaughter “drenched in sweat,” according to the arrest documents. They had to give Davis two doses of Narcan, a brand of a medication used to stop the effects of opioids, to revive him, and EMS workers examined girl

Davis told officers he used narcotics before he became unconscious. He also said that there were two other acquaintances in the car, but they were gone by the time authorities arrived.

It was 90 degrees outside at the time, the arrest documents noted.