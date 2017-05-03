First lady Melania Trump liked (then unliked) a shocking Twitter post about her husband

What just happened?!

First lady Melania Trump liked then unliked a tweet about her husband, President Donald Trump, “building a wall” between the two of them.

The first lady kept relatively quiet during her husband’s campaign and in the first few months of his presidency. That is even truer on her social media accounts. To date, she has only liked two things on her personal Twitter account: one was her own tweet, and the other was a tweet about her husband that read, “Seems the only #Wall @realDonaldTrump‘s built is the one between him and @FLOTUS #Melania #trump.”





RELATED: Melania Trump had to give President Trump a reminder during the White House Easter Egg Roll

She, or whoever was running her social media accounts, quickly unliked the tweet but not before screenshots were taken, and people on Twitter had a field day with it.

sorry boss can't come to work tomorrow, gonna be too busy screaming at the fact that melania liked this tweet pic.twitter.com/IhOORDfvbK — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) May 3, 2017

THIS IS THE MOST SAVAGE THING IN THE HISTORY OF SAVAGERY #melania pic.twitter.com/cl6do9kTis — David (@dbulgs) May 3, 2017

I just clicked on Melania Trump's 'likes' and now I'm officially dead. pic.twitter.com/HN2Tb6dNH6 — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) May 3, 2017

So, why would Mrs. Trump like a tweet containing such a condescending message toward her husband? It could have been a simple mistake. However, considering how little she has chosen to be in the public eye, some Twitter users started to wonder if it was a cry for help, albeit unintentional.

@AndyOstroy @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS If you want us to come rescue you, blink twice 😶😶 — Shizuka Kobayashi (@ShizukaKobayash) May 3, 2017

Melania light a candle in the Whitehouse at midnight for help! #saveher https://t.co/MtN8BXRJ7g — 🌬 (@btdnotions) May 3, 2017

We will probably never know why she liked the tweet, but that won’t stop the internet from coming up with endless theories.