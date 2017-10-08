First officers on scene reveal Las Vegas shooter’s room was “almost like a gun store”

After releasing a preview the day before, CBS News’ “60 Minutes” showed the full interview on Sunday night of law enforcement officers who stormed the room in ago in Las Vegas where mass murderer Stephen Paddock launched his brutal assault.

“60 Minutes” opened tonight’s segment “Storming Room 135” with Detectives Casey Clarkson and Matthew Donaldson, Officers Joshua Bitsko and Dave Newton and SWAT team member Levi Hancock describing the “neatly stacked” guns and magazines in the hotel room at the Mandalay Bay that Paddock used to murder 58 people and wound hundreds more.





Salute to Las Vegas police. First responders are brave. They are heroes 👏🏼🇺🇸💪🏼 #60Minutes pic.twitter.com/vgx2pdVwFW — Teci (@teci4u) October 8, 2017

The officers said there were so many long guns in the room that they were tripping over them. Each of them heard over the police radio that there was an active shooter and responded to the scene without hesitating. Conflicting reports over the radio of whether the shooter was on the 29th floor and 32nd floor made these brave officers think there may have been two shooters.

They soon learned that wasn’t the case.

Hear from the first officers to enter Stephen Paddock's Las Vegas hotel room. Tonight. #60Minutes. https://t.co/WlWKAjBS5w pic.twitter.com/ERSeBHfg2V — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 8, 2017

K-9 cops, detectives and a SWAT officer formed and ad hoc SWAT unit in the moment, carefully planning the breach of Paddock’s room.

A food tray on a room service cart just outside the door thought to be a booby trap actually turned out to be cameras Paddock set up to warn himself of law enforcement activity.

After the breached the room, they said it looked “almost like a gun store,” detailing that they saw a bloody revolver on the floor which Paddock used to take his own life.

Between laptops, phones, drills, drill bits, tools, electrical wiring and a note with numbers signifying altitude, distance from the crowd and bullet drop, the room painted one clear picture: Paddock had planned this for some time.

Contrary to reports that Paddock may have planned to escape, the officers said that instead it appeared he may have planned to have a shootout with the police.

In their 1st in-depth interview, the officers who stormed the Las Vegas shooter's room reveal new details #60Minutes https://t.co/FQZ6eDid0M — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 7, 2017

You can read the full transcript of the interview here.